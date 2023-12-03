A New Era of Artificial Intelligence: Creating Fun Sound-alike Audios

Artificial intelligences (AI) are becoming increasingly prevalent in various fields. What initially began as simple text exchanges with robots has evolved into one of the most powerful tools since the advent of the internet in our lives.

Among the captivating images created with AI and engaging conversations with ChatGPT and other similar programs lies another resource that can prove to be truly entertaining, even though its current use is limited to creating amusing imitations. We are talking about audio recordings with the voices of famous individuals.

Leo Messi, Shakira, and Morgan Freeman are just a few of the Spanish voices available on the website Fake You. This platform utilizes the power of AI technology to convert text or other sound files into voice messages. While different subscription packages are available, users can also enjoy limited features, such as voice options and recording duration, for free.

Furthermore, this platform offers the exciting ability to bring fictional characters to life, including iconic figures like Goku from ‘Dragon Ball,’ Naruto, and even Darth Vader from ‘Star Wars.’

How does it work? Simply access the mentioned website and choose between “text-to-voice” or “voice-to-voice” mode. Once you’ve made your selection, either type your text or record your audio before searching for the famous individual whose voice you want to imitate. It’s important to note that the results might not always be fully convincing due to the tool still being in development. Nonetheless, once you have downloaded the audio file, you can have fun pranking your friends on WhatsApp using these AI-generated recordings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I use the Fake You platform for free?

Yes, Fake You offers certain free features that allow you to utilize the platform’s AI-generated voices with limitations.

2. What famous voices are available on Fake You?

Fake You provides a variety of famous voices in different languages, allowing you to imitate well-known individuals such as Leo Messi, Shakira, Morgan Freeman, Goku, Naruto, and Darth Vader.

3. How do I use Fake You?

To use Fake You, simply visit their website and choose either the “text-to-voice” or “voice-to-voice” mode. From there, enter your text or upload your audio and select the famous individual whose voice you want to emulate.

4. Are the voice imitations always convincing?

While the AI-powered voice imitations have come a long way, the results may not always be completely convincing due to the tool still being in development. However, it still provides a fun and entertaining experience.