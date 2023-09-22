WhatsApp Redesign: Introduction of Channels and Changes to Status

WhatsApp has undergone a new design change with the introduction of ‘channels’, a feature that allows users to interact with their favorite artists or follow media outlets. However, this has led to a change in the placement of status updates, which has been met with mixed reactions.

The application has explained that the ‘channels’ tool is primarily aimed at businesses, companies, singers, actors, athletes, and news portals, with the purpose of providing exclusive content to their followers through a chat. Unlike groups, with this new feature, users can only follow these channels and react to their posts, but cannot send messages or view information about the members of the channel. However, some people have entered these channels out of curiosity, resulting in changes to the status design.

By belonging to multiple channels, the status updates of contacts are moved to a row at the top of the ‘updates’ tab, making it difficult to differentiate between recent statuses or the number of shared stories. Is there a way to revert to the previous design? The answer is yes.

How to Prioritize Status Updates

Keep in mind that the more channels you have on WhatsApp, the lower priority your status updates will receive. Therefore, it is recommended to follow only a few channels. However, to return to the previous design with vertical status updates, you need to exit all channels.

Enter each channel and tap the three dots in the upper right corner, then select ‘stop following’. Once this is done for all channels, you will see that the design returns to its original state.

Completely Removing Channels

If you want to completely remove channels and have the tab revert to being called ‘Status’, follow these steps:

You need another personal mobile device. Download WhatsApp on that device and accept all the terms and conditions. On the screen where you enter your phone number, click on the three dots in the upper corner. Select ‘Link a New Device’. A giant QR code will appear. Use your main device to scan the code.

By doing this, you will revert to the previous version of WhatsApp, and the ‘updates’ tab will no longer exist, only the ‘status’ tab.

Sources: Not specified