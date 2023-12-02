WhatsApp Expands Personalization Features for User States

WhatsApp has established itself as an all-in-one platform that allows users to share moments through messages, photos, and status updates. One of the favorite tools among users is the status feature, which allows them to instantly share moments with all their contacts. Not only that, but it also provides the perfect medium for individuals to showcase their uniqueness creatively modifying their statuses to give them a distinctive touch.

To begin, let’s clarify how to upload a status:

1. Go to the “Status” tab located at the top of WhatsApp.

2. Here, you’ll find two ways to upload a status:

– The first option is the circular icon with the user’s profile picture and a plus sign.

– The second option is located in the bottom right corner, represented a green camera icon and a gray pencil icon. If you want your status to be a text, choose this option. If, on the other hand, you want to publish a photo or video, select either of the other two options (circular icon or green camera).

Users can update their profiles with new photos, videos, or texts accessing the “Status” section and using the available editing tools.

Once you’ve made your status selection, publish it tapping the green arrow located in the bottom left corner. You also have the option to choose who can see your status opening the “Privacy” settings at the bottom of the same screen.

WhatsApp makes it easy to edit images before sharing them offering options to crop and rotate, allowing for improved photo quality in statuses.

To crop the photo, select the icon with a square and arrows. Then, press and drag any of the corners according to your desired selection. To rotate, tap the icon located between “Cancel” and “OK” until you find the perfect position for your photo. Once you’ve made the desired changes, simply tap “OK”.

To add stickers or emojis to your status:

1. Tap the tab icon that looks like a sticky note. Then, select the sticker or emoji you want to use.

2. To reposition it, press and hold it, and then drag it to your desired location.

3. To resize it, pinch it outward to enlarge or inward to shrink.

4. To rotate it, use a pinch gesture and rotate it.

5. To delete an emoji or sticker, drag it to the trash icon located in the top left corner.

WhatsApp also allows adding and customizing text in status updates, offering various fonts and colors to express unique messages.

To add text:

1. Tap the “T” icon at the top of the screen.

2. Type the desired text within the text box.

3. Here, you can also change the font and color of the written message.

4. To delete a text box, you can also drag it to the trash icon.

Additionally, WhatsApp provides users with the ability to doodle or draw freehand on their photos.

To doodle:

1. Tap the pencil icon.

2. Select the desired color and thickness of the pencil.

3. To change the color, slide your finger up or down on the color picker.

4. Use the icons below the photo to change the pencil thickness.

5. Use your finger to draw or doodle freely.

WhatsApp introduced the status feature on February 20, 2017, coinciding with the application’s eighth anniversary. This feature was an evolution of WhatsApp’s original text status, offering users a new way to share multimedia updates that disappear after 24 hours.

