How to Access and Send Video Messages on WhatsApp

Video messages on WhatsApp are a convenient way to communicate with your friends and family. However, unlike regular videos, these messages are not automatically saved to your device’s gallery. Instead, they are stored in the internal storage of your phone. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of accessing and downloading video messages on WhatsApp.

Accessing Video Messages

To view and manage video messages on WhatsApp, you will need to use a file explorer. You can use the default file explorer that comes with your device or opt for third-party options like Files Google, which is a popular and user-friendly choice for Android users. Here’s how you can access your video messages:

1. Download and install Files Google from the Google Play Store.

2. Open the Files Google app.

3. Select “Internal Storage.”

4. Go to the “Android” folder.

5. Navigate to the “Media” subfolder.

6. Select “com.WhatsApp.”

7. Tap on the “WhatsApp” folder.

8. Access the “Media” folder.

9. Finally, select the “WhatsApp Video” folder.

Once you enter the “WhatsApp Video” folder, you will be able to see all your video messages. You can play them directly from the app or choose from various options like moving, copying, sharing, or deleting them.

Sending Video Messages

If you want to send a video message on WhatsApp, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Enable Video Messages

To enable video messages, follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp application.

2. Tap on the three dots in the top-right corner.

3. Select “Settings.”

4. Choose “Chats.”

5. Toggle the “Instant Video Messages” switch to enable or disable the feature.

Step 2: Sending Video Messages

Once video messages are enabled, follow these steps to send one:

1. Open a chat with the recipient.

2. Tap on the green microphone icon at the bottom-right corner.

3. The microphone icon will transform into a camera icon.

4. Press and hold the camera icon to start recording your video message. You can record up to 60 seconds.

5. Release the icon to send the video message.

Now you have learned how to access and send video messages on WhatsApp. Enjoy communicating with your loved ones using this convenient feature!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I save video messages to my device’s gallery?

A: No, video messages on WhatsApp are not automatically saved to the gallery. They are stored in the internal storage of your phone.

Q: Can I download video messages from WhatsApp?

A: WhatsApp does not provide a direct download option for video messages. However, you can play and manage them within the app.

Q: Can I send video messages longer than 60 seconds?

A: No, the maximum duration for a video message on WhatsApp is 60 seconds.

Q: Can I disable video messages on WhatsApp?

A: Yes, you can disable video messages turning off the “Instant Video Messages” switch in the WhatsApp settings.