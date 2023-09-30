Say Goodbye to WhatsApp Channels with this Simple Trick

WhatsApp is constantly adding updates and tools to enhance the user experience. However, not all the recently added features have been well-received the community. Some people have found them annoying or confusing. One such feature is the Channels, located at the bottom left of the menu under the “Updates” tab. These Channels allow for the dissemination of public messages to a large number of people. This provides companies, celebrities, and media outlets with a new way to inform their followers.

While the Channels have been a hit for some, they have left others unimpressed. If you’re tired of seeing this option on your home screen, we’ve got a step-by-step guide to help you remove the Channels tab.

The first thing you’ll need is a second cellphone. Download WhatsApp on that device and accept the terms of use. Tap on the three dots that appear in the upper corner. This will bring up an option that says “Link with another device.” Follow the prompts and link it to your primary cellphone. The “Updates” tab will be replaced with “Status,” allowing you to revert back to the previous WhatsApp configuration.

If, on the other hand, you are interested in using WhatsApp Channels, we also have a step-by-step guide on how to create them. Simply go to the “Updates” tab, tap on “Create Channel,” and define the name and profile picture for the chat. Once you’re done, you can share the link with your friends and followers, allowing them to see your posts and reach a broader audience.

WhatsApp is committed to providing new features and improvements, but it understands that not everyone will be a fan of each addition. With this guide, you can easily customize your WhatsApp experience to suit your preferences.

