How to Disable Video Messages on WhatsApp and How to Enable Them

WhatsApp’s video messages feature allows users to send and receive short videos in spherical format, with a maximum duration of 60 seconds. While they can be useful, they can also be a source of annoyance when accidentally sent instead of an audio message. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to disable video messages on WhatsApp and how to re-enable them.

To disable video messages on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp application.

2. Tap on the three dots in the top-right corner.

3. Select “Settings.”

4. Tap on “Chats.”

5. Disable the option for “Instant Video Messages.”

By disabling this option, you will not be able to send video messages, but you can still receive them. It’s important to note that instant video messages can only be recorded within the WhatsApp application and not from the web version or desktop program. However, they can be viewed on any device.

If you have already disabled instant video messages and want to re-enable them, simply follow the same steps mentioned above but enable the option for “Instant Video Messages” in the Chats settings.

If you have tried to send an instant video message on WhatsApp but are unable to do so, it is likely that you have the option disabled. Check your settings and enable the corresponding checkbox in the Chats settings.

If you cannot find the checkbox in the settings, it may be because the feature is not yet available on your device. In this case, you can try updating the WhatsApp application from the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iPhone). If the feature is still not available after updating, it may be due to compatibility issues with your device. The feature was introduced in late July 2023, so older devices may not support it.

In conclusion, video messages on WhatsApp can be disabled and re-enabled through the app’s settings. If the feature is not available on your device, you can try updating the app or consider compatibility issues with your device.

