How to Add Location to Your Instagram Business Profile

Instagram has become one of the largest social media platforms today, with over 2 billion users around the world. With such a vast reach, it’s no wonder that many companies, big and small, take advantage of the platform to promote their brands. Aside from paid advertisements, Instagram offers free resources for businesses to interact with users, and one of these features is sharing the location of the company.

This feature is especially beneficial for small businesses looking to gain visibility on social media as it helps them reach the right users organically. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to add your business location on Instagram.

To create a location that doesn’t exist on Instagram yet, you’ll first need to log into your Facebook account. There is no direct way to do this through Instagram, but since the two platforms are interconnected, you can create the location on Facebook and then use it on Instagram.

Please note that you cannot do this through your browser as it requires the GPS of your smartphone. Make sure that the location on your smartphone is enabled.

Here are the steps:

Tap on the “What’s on your mind?” field and login to your Facebook account. In the app’s feed, look for the “Check-in” option. Scroll down until you see “Add a new location.” Fill in the name and address of the location. If preferred, type the name of the city in the available field to find it. Verify the location on the map and tap “Save Custom Location.” In your profile, you will see the publication of the location you created. If you tap on the post, a page will open where you can add other information such as photos, categories, website, etc.

It is important to note that the location you created on Facebook may not be immediately available for posting. It may take a few days for the new location to be approved and become available on Instagram.

To add the location to your Instagram post:

Tap the middle icon on Instagram to add a new post. Select the image or video you want to publish and tap the blue arrow in the upper right corner to proceed. Edit as desired and tap the blue arrow again. Tap “Tag Location.” Search for the address. You can enter the address or search among the addresses that appear on the screen to find the one you created. Publish your post.

By following these steps, you can insert your business location when posting content on Instagram.

