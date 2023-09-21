New tool ‘Channels’ introduced on WhatsApp

The popular messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called ‘Channels’ that allows users to create and share public channels. Initially, the feature was available only to selected businesses but now any user can create their own channel, provided the feature has been enabled for them.

To create a channel on WhatsApp, users can follow a few simple steps. On an iPhone, the option can be found at the bottom of the app under “Updates.” On Android, it is located at the top of the app. Users need to tap on “Channels,” then the “+” button, and finally select “Create channel.” After reading and accepting the instructions, they can enter the name and description for the channel and create it.

Once created, users can share the link of their channel with others. It is important to note that these channels are public, meaning any WhatsApp user can find and view the messages from the last 30 days. Unlike Telegram, WhatsApp’s channels do not allow comments, only reactions in the form of emojis. Additionally, the channels do not have end-to-end encryption default, although WhatsApp claims it moderates the content.

This new feature offers users a platform to share information, updates, and content with a wider audience. It could be particularly useful for businesses, organizations, and content creators who want to reach a larger number of people through the WhatsApp platform.

