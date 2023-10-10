WhatsApp Channels: How to Create Your Own and What They Are

WhatsApp channels were introduced a couple of weeks ago, becoming one of the most interesting features on the app. Initially, it seemed that these channels were only available to businesses and celebrities with large audiences, whose followers were interested in subscribing to their channels. However, a new report from WABetaInfo announces that soon, you will also be able to create your own channel, even if you’re not famous.

The feature of creating channels on WhatsApp has been tested users in Singapore and Colombia. With the release of iOS version 23.20.76, this function has also been seen among users outside of these regions.

To check if you can create a WhatsApp channel, all you have to do is update your iOS app from the App Store. If you are one of the chosen users, you should see the new option.

Currently, this function seems to be available only to WhatsApp users on iOS. If you’re using an Android device and can’t create your own channels, you’ll have to wait for the company to roll out the feature to these mobile devices. If you’re trying from an iPhone and still don’t see the button, you may need to wait a little longer until the functionality reaches you.

To create your own WhatsApp channels on iOS, follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your iOS device.

2. Go to the States tab and scroll down to the Channels section.

3. Tap the cross next to Channels, and a contextual menu will open.

4. If the function is enabled, you will see the option to Create Channel.

5. Tap on it and follow the on-screen instructions provided WhatsApp.

Once you’ve created your channel, you can start getting people to join it sharing the link on the internet. If everything goes well, you’ll soon have a community eagerly awaiting your messages.

WhatsApp channels provide a different way of receiving information compared to group conversations. In groups, where anyone can send messages, it’s easy to lose track of the conversation, get involved in circular discussions, or be targeted spam. Channels create a common space for people interested in a specific topic, where they can receive news, announcements, and updates in a one-way communication format. Unlike groups, other users cannot respond to these messages.

This feature is similar to the Channels of Diffusion on Instagram, launched Meta, where content creators can share updates with their followers without being overwhelmed messages.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo (www.wabetainfo.com)

– Importantes (www.importantes.com)