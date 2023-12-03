Save Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls with This Simple Trick

WhatsApp was initially developed as a platform for sending and receiving text messages or voice notes. However, over time, the app has added various other communication methods such as personal and group calls, as well as video calls. While these features have made WhatsApp a versatile communication tool, they can quickly consume your mobile data if you have a limited data plan.

If you have experienced receiving a WhatsApp call while not connected to Wi-Fi, you may have noticed a significant drain on your mobile data. To prevent this from happening and avoid running out of internet access, we will show you how to activate an important function on WhatsApp. Follow these steps carefully:

1. Check for any pending updates on your WhatsApp app.

2. Open the application.

3. Tap on the three-dot icon located at the top right corner of the screen.

4. From the options, select “Settings.”

5. Then, go to “Storage and Data.”

6. Finally, enable the switch labeled “Use Less Data for Calls.”

By enabling this setting, you can ensure that your data package doesn’t get used up too quickly when making or receiving WhatsApp calls.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can WhatsApp calls use up mobile data?

Yes, WhatsApp calls can consume mobile data, especially if you have a limited data plan.

2. How can I reduce data usage during WhatsApp calls?

To reduce data usage during WhatsApp calls, you can enable the “Use Less Data for Calls” setting in the app’s “Storage and Data” section.

3. Will enabling this setting affect call quality?

Enabling the “Use Less Data for Calls” setting may slightly affect the call quality, as the app will prioritize using less data. However, the difference in quality is usually minor and may not be noticeable to most users.

4. Are there any other ways to save data during WhatsApp calls?

In addition to enabling the “Use Less Data for Calls” setting, you can also connect to a Wi-Fi network whenever possible to avoid using mobile data during calls.