How to Make WhatsApp More Accessible for Older Users

Developers often design their applications with ease of use in mind. However, what may be intuitive or easy for a young person or an adult can be quite the opposite for someone in their senior years. Older individuals may have different visual capabilities, decreased dexterity in their hands, or simply have had more interesting or necessary things to do throughout their lives than being glued to a screen. The audiovisual language that younger generations are familiar with may seem strange and counterintuitive to them.

Although older adults may not be the primary target audience for consumer technology, there are options that can make using applications and mobile devices easier for them. This article outlines how to configure WhatsApp to be more accessible and user-friendly for this user group.

One way to improve accessibility on WhatsApp is increasing the font size. This can be done within the application or through the mobile device’s operating system, or a combination of both if necessary. Users can enlarge the font size in WhatsApp tapping on the menu of the three vertical dots in the upper right corner, selecting Settings > Chat Settings > Font Size > Large.

Moreover, users can easily distinguish between chats customizing the backgrounds. This can be done adding solid colors or images so that users can identify conversations at a glance without having to read the content. By tapping on the three-dot icon within a conversation, users can select Wallpaper > Solid Colors or My Photos > Choose a Color or Select an Image from Gallery > Set Wallpaper.

In addition, users can prioritize important chats pinning them to the top of the chat tab. This keeps them easily accessible and eliminates the need to search through accumulated conversations. Simply press and hold the desired chat on the chat tab until it is selected, then tap on the pin icon in the menu at the top of the screen to move and keep the chat at the top of the list of open conversations.

WhatsApp also allows users to create direct shortcuts to specific chats on their home screen. Each chat can have its own icon, similar to any other app. This can be done accessing the desired conversation, tapping on the three-dot menu > More > Create Shortcut > Add to Home Screen. The new icon on the home screen will display the profile picture of the contact with whom the chat is maintained.

To ensure that WhatsApp is always up to date, users can enable automatic updates, which is the default setting. However, if this setting has been changed previously, it can be reactivated to ensure that the app stays current. On Android devices, this can be done opening Google Play and tapping on the profile picture > Settings > Network Preferences > Auto-update apps > Wi-Fi Only or Any Network. On iOS devices, go to Settings > App Store > App Updates, and ensure that the option is enabled.

WhatsApp offers the option to automatically download files, but this can have an impact on the device’s storage space, especially if many files are received. Users can control what is automatically downloaded going to Settings > Storage and Data > Auto-download > Download with Wi-Fi, and then selecting their preferences for Photos, Audio, Videos, or Documents. The same can be done for downloads using mobile data.

To keep the Gallery clutter-free and avoid mixing WhatsApp media files with personal photos, users can disable the option that saves received media files to the Gallery. To do this, go to WhatsApp > Three-dot menu > Settings > Chats > Media Visibility, and deactivate this option.

Finally, users can customize notifications to avoid excessive noise and prioritize important messages. They can mute specific chats to avoid an overload of notifications tapping on the three-dot icon within the conversation and selecting Mute Notifications. Additionally, users can personalize the notification tone, vibration, and light for individual chats tapping on the profile picture of the contact or group within the chat > Customize Notifications, and selecting their preferred options.

