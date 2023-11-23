WhatsApp to Limit Google Account Backup Storage

WhatsApp recently announced that it will be ending the unlimited storage space for Google accounts to store app backups. This feature, which is available to Android users but not iOS users, allows for the storage of all types of files in WhatsApp without worrying about the available space on the phone. However, this will change in the early months of 2024.

Initially, beta users will receive this update in December, followed stable version users. While some users may not notice the difference, many may be affected. This could be due to having limited space in their Google account or their WhatsApp backup growing too large and exceeding the 15 GB storage limit provided free accounts.

The main culprits responsible for this situation are videos and photos sent through the application, especially since WhatsApp increased the file size limit to 2 GB for sharing.

To check the size of the WhatsApp backup created, simply follow the path: three-dot menu > Settings > Chats > Backup. The size will be indicated under the “Last backup” section. To reduce the backup size, here are five effective steps that users can take:

1. Adjust the size of the images you upload to chats: While you can’t do much about the size of the images you receive, you can control the size of the images you upload to chats, which will be included in the backup. Make sure the “HD” button in the top menu is turned off before sending images.

2. Configure WhatsApp to not download everything automatically: By default, WhatsApp automatically downloads all files sent to you, which consumes storage space. To change this behavior, go to Settings > Storage and data > Automatic download, and disable all options for downloading with mobile data, Wi-Fi, and roaming.

3. Exclude videos from backups: Videos shared in conversations can quickly increase the backup size. To exclude videos from backups, go to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Backup, and disable the “Include videos” option.

4. Utilize WhatsApp’s storage manager: WhatsApp offers a useful tool to manage storage accessing Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage. Here, you can view multimedia files exchanged in the app, sorted contacts and groups, as well as size (above 5MB) and frequently forwarded. You can select and delete the files you no longer need.

5. Delete unnecessary chats: Remove conversations with old contacts you won’t communicate with again, leave groups you no longer participate in, and clear out one-time conversations with infrequent contacts. Delete anything that doesn’t hold sentimental or valuable information.

By following these steps, users can effectively reduce the size of their WhatsApp backups and better manage their storage space. It’s important to stay mindful of the changes that WhatsApp will be implementing in the coming months to avoid any unexpected storage issues.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Will all WhatsApp users be affected the change in backup storage policy?

Yes, all users who have been utilizing unlimited Google account storage for WhatsApp backups will be affected this change. However, iOS users are not affected as they do not have this feature available to them.

2. When will the change in backup storage policy be implemented?

The change is expected to be implemented in the first few months of 2024. Beta users will receive the update in December 2023, followed stable version users.

3. Can I still access my previous WhatsApp backups stored in my Google account?

Yes, you will still be able to access your previous backups stored in your Google account. However, going forward, you will need to manage your backup size within the new storage limitations.

4. Will reducing the size of my WhatsApp backup affect the quality of images I send?

No, reducing the size of your WhatsApp backup will not affect the quality of images you send. It only affects the size of the backup file and the storage space it occupies.

5. What happens if my WhatsApp backup exceeds the storage limit of my free Google account?

If your WhatsApp backup exceeds the 15 GB storage limit of your free Google account, you will need to either purchase additional storage or consider deleting unnecessary files or old backups to free up space.