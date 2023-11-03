How to Verify Your LinkedIn Profile Using Your Corporate Email

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has recently announced that it will be introducing a verification badge for users employed companies in Brazil. To obtain this badge, users can verify their connection to a company using their corporate email to receive a verification code. This new feature aims to authenticate the employment status of individuals on the platform.

If you are interested in verifying your LinkedIn profile, here are the steps to follow:

1. Access the mobile app: Open the LinkedIn app on your mobile device locating and selecting the app.

2. Navigate to your profile: Once the home feed page loads, look for the thumbnail of your profile picture and tap on it.

3. Open your profile: A side menu will appear, click on your profile picture to access your account.

4. Select the appropriate button: On your profile, search for the icon with three dots and select it. Then click on the option “About this profile”.

5. Initiate the verification process: In the profile information tab, you should see a button titled “Verify now”. Click on it to start the configuration process. If this button is not yet available, you can sign up for the official waiting list provided LinkedIn. Once the verification process is initiated, LinkedIn will send a code to your registered corporate email to verify the authenticity of your profile.

Once your profile has been successfully verified, the verification will need to be renewed annually.

By introducing the verification badge, LinkedIn aims to provide users with a more reliable and trustworthy professional network. Verified profiles are likely to gain more credibility among employers and potential connections, as they indicate a confirmed connection to a company.

FAQ:

Q: Why should I verify my LinkedIn profile?

A: Verifying your LinkedIn profile adds authenticity and credibility to your professional presence on the platform. It confirms your affiliation with a specific company and can enhance your professional reputation.

Q: How long does the verification process take?

A: The time taken for the verification process may vary. Once you have initiated the process, LinkedIn will send a code to your corporate email for verification. It is recommended to promptly enter the code to complete the verification process.