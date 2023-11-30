WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Change Font Size

WhatsApp, one of the most popular and feature-rich instant messaging applications worldwide, continues to evolve over time, regularly introducing new functions that allow users to personalize various aspects of the app. Recently, WhatsApp has implemented a new feature that allows users to change the font size on both iOS and Android devices.

In today’s digital world, WhatsApp holds great significance globally, providing users with a unique experience through video calls, voice messages, and text conversations. However, the default font size often fails to meet the needs of certain user groups, such as those with visual impairments. Some individuals may also prefer to modify the font size for aesthetic reasons. Previously, WhatsApp relied on the mobile device’s operating system to adjust the font size across the entire screen. However, it has now introduced an in-app function for making such changes.

How can the font size be changed?

The process of changing the font size is relatively straightforward on both Apple and Android devices. Here are the steps to follow:

On iPhone:

1. Access the device’s “Settings.”

2. Tap on “Display & Brightness.”

3. Select “Text Size” and adjust the slider to set the desired font size.

On Android:

1. Launch the WhatsApp application.

2. Tap the menu icon (three dots) located in the upper-right corner of the screen.

3. Select “Settings.”

4. In the opened window, tap on “Chats” and look for the “Font Size” option.

It is important to note that neither the font color nor style can be modified using this feature. Additionally, the WhatsApp Help Center suggests that if you want to change the font size on the Windows platform, you simply need to go to “Settings,” click on “Personalization,” and adjust the text size accordingly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. Can the font color be changed in WhatsApp?

No, the font color cannot be modified. WhatsApp only provides the option to adjust the font size.

2. What platforms support WhatsApp’s font size feature?

The font size feature is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

3. Can font size customization be done on Windows?

Yes, WhatsApp allows font size customization on Windows devices accessing the “Settings” and selecting “Personalization.”

By introducing the font size customization feature, WhatsApp aims to enhance user experience and ensure inclusivity for individuals with visual impairments or personal preferences.