How to Lock Individual Chats on WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the instant messaging application developed Meta (formerly known as Facebook), is one of the most widely used platforms worldwide. It allows users to send and receive messages within seconds, as well as share various types of multimedia files. As a result, WhatsApp has become a popular tool both personally and professionally. However, as screens have become more integrated into our lives, privacy has become a growing concern. To address this, WhatsApp provides a feature called ‘Screen Lock,’ which requires users to verify their biometric data, such as their face or fingerprint, or enter a passcode before accessing the app. But did you know that you can also protect individual chats?

Since May, the Meta-owned application has introduced a new feature called ‘Lock,’ which adds an extra layer of security specifically for private or intimate conversations.

To lock a specific chat on WhatsApp, you can follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp application and locate the chat you want to protect. Tap on the contact’s name and scroll down to find the ‘Lock’ option. Select the method you prefer to lock the conversation, such as fingerprint, face recognition, pattern, or passcode. Confirm the lock.

Once these steps are completed, nobody will be able to access the locked conversations. Additionally, the content of the chat will not be displayed in the notification area of your mobile device, ensuring that no one can gain insight into the specific topics being discussed in that chat if you happen to leave your mobile device unattended.

Privacy has become a major concern in the digital age, and WhatsApp’s individual chat lock feature offers users an extra layer of protection for their personal and sensitive conversations.

