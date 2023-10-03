How to Protect Your Privacy on WhatsApp Web

Summary: WhatsApp Web offers convenient access to your messages and contacts on your computer, but it lacks the same privacy protection as your mobile device. However, there is a way to protect your conversations enabling screen lock on WhatsApp Web. This feature requires a password to unlock the screen, ensuring that others cannot access your account. To activate screen lock, open WhatsApp Web and click on the menu icon. Then, select “Settings” and “Privacy.” Scroll down to find “Screen Lock” and check the box. Enter a password that is between 6 and 128 characters, consisting of letters, numbers, and common punctuation marks. You can also set the time period for the screen lock to activate. If you wish to deactivate it, simply go to the settings menu and uncheck the “Screen Lock” box, entering your password again to confirm. By enabling screen lock on WhatsApp Web, you can enhance the privacy of your conversations and prevent unauthorized access to your account.

WhatsApp Web is a version of the popular messaging app that allows users to access their conversations and contacts on their computers, providing convenience and efficiency. However, unlike on mobile devices, the computer screen may not offer the same level of privacy protection. This means that if you leave your computer unattended, someone could easily access your messages and files without your permission.

Fortunately, WhatsApp Web offers a screen lock feature that can help protect your privacy. This feature acts as a password-protected lock screen, preventing others from accessing your account. When the screen lock is enabled, notifications and message content will not be displayed.

To activate the screen lock feature, open WhatsApp Web and click on the menu icon (represented three dots). From the menu, select “Settings” and then “Privacy.” Scroll down until you find the option for “Screen Lock” and click on it. Check the box next to “Screen Lock” and enter a password that is between 6 and 128 characters long. The password can include letters, numbers, and common punctuation marks. Once you have set your password, click “OK” to confirm.

Additionally, WhatsApp Web allows you to configure the time period before the screen lock is activated. You can choose to have the lock activate after 1 minute, 15 minutes, or even 1 hour of inactivity. This gives you control over how quickly your account is locked when left unattended.

If you change your mind and wish to deactivate the screen lock feature, simply go back to the settings menu, select “Privacy,” and uncheck the box next to “Screen Lock.” You will need to enter your password again to confirm the deactivation.

By enabling screen lock on WhatsApp Web, you can add an extra layer of privacy and security to your conversations. This helps ensure that only you have access to your account and protects your messages and files from unauthorized viewing.

Sources:

– El Universal: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters