Discover How to Block Unknown Calls on WhatsApp

If you’ve been receiving unwanted calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp, don’t worry – there’s a simple solution. By following a few steps, you can easily block these calls and enjoy a more peaceful messaging experience. Keep reading to find out how.

1. Open WhatsApp

Open the WhatsApp application on your Android or iOS device to begin blocking calls from unknown numbers.

2. Go to WhatsApp Settings

Access the WhatsApp settings menu tapping on the three-dot menu on Android and selecting “Settings.”

3. Navigate to Privacy Settings

Tap on the “Privacy” menu to access the call settings for your WhatsApp.

4. Select the “Calls” Option

Choose the “Calls” option to access the menu for blocking unknown calls. The process is the same for both Android and iOS.

5. Activate the Call Blocker

Simply toggle the switch to activate the call blocker and configure your WhatsApp to no longer receive calls from unknown numbers.

Frequently Asked Questions about Blocking Calls on WhatsApp

Can I block calls from specific area codes on WhatsApp?

Unfortunately, WhatsApp does not provide the option to block calls based on area codes. The messenger allows you to block calls from unknown numbers regardless of their location.

Will blocking unknown calls on WhatsApp prevent my phone from receiving regular calls?

No, blocking calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp will not affect your phone’s ability to receive regular calls. To block unwanted calls on your device, you’ll need to configure the call blocking feature within your phone’s settings.

Is it possible to block all incoming calls on WhatsApp?

No, WhatsApp does not offer the option to block all incoming calls. The messaging app only allows you to block calls from unknown numbers. If you wish to no longer receive unwanted calls, you can block specific contacts on WhatsApp and avoid any disturbances.

So there you have it – a straightforward guide to blocking unknown calls on WhatsApp. With these simple steps, you can take control of your call notifications and enjoy a more peaceful messaging experience.