How to Create and Manage Call Links on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the favorite instant messaging application worldwide, with millions of active users. One of the reasons why many people still prefer it is because of its multiple updates, which offer a variety of tools, including contact blocking for security.

From sending high-definition images to creating channels to receive updates on topics that interest you, WhatsApp has managed to stay at the forefront innovating and creating new ways of communication.

One of the recent updates to the application was the addition of call links, which make communication between family, friends, or coworkers easier. However, if you no longer wish to communicate with a particular person, you have the option to block them.

To create call links on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone device. Tap on the “Calls” tab. Select “Create Call Link”. Choose whether the call will be audio or video. Tap on “Create Link”, then “Send Link via WhatsApp” to share it on the same platform, or “Share Link” if you want to send it through another application.

Before creating and sharing WhatsApp links, consider the following:

Anyone with the link will have access to the call, so it’s recommended to share it with trusted individuals to avoid any inconvenience.

Blocked contacts will not have access to your links.

Links have a lifespan of 30 days. After this period, they will expire, and you’ll need to create a new one if necessary.

If you encounter an unwanted participant in your WhatsApp call, here’s how you can remove or block them to prevent any further disruption:

In an ongoing call, press and hold the name or number of the person you want to remove. Select “Remove”. Choose whether to “Remove” or “Remove and Block” the person, depending on your needs.

Note that only the person who created the call link has the ability to remove and block participants. The removed or blocked individuals will receive a notification informing them of their removal from the call. If they try to rejoin, they will see a message stating “Connection could not be established,” preventing them from re-entering.

Now that you’re aware of these features, don’t hesitate to create and share call links. Just be cautious about who you share them with. Nevertheless, you now have a solution in case an unwelcome person infiltrates your meetings.

Sources:

– WhatsApp application information