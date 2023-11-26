How to Activate Dark Mode on WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp is known for its plethora of features, and one of the most sought-after options is the dark mode. But how do you activate it on your device? By enabling dark mode on WhatsApp, you can enjoy several benefits, such as using the app comfortably in low-light environments and during nighttime without straining your eyes. Additionally, it can help save your device’s battery, especially if it has an OLED display.

To activate dark mode on WhatsApp, whether you’re using an Android or iOS (iPhone) device, follow the simple step-by-step tutorials provided below.

How to Activate Dark Mode on WhatsApp for Android

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on the menu icon (three dots) in the upper right corner of the screen. Then, go to “Settings” and open the “Chats” settings.

Step 2: Within the “Chats” settings, tap on “Theme.” Select the “Dark” option and press “OK.” Once activated, the app’s background will change from white to dark gray, with text color adjusted for better readability.

Alternatively, you can enable dark mode for WhatsApp through the native dark mode feature on Android devices. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Access the settings on your Android device and select either “Display” or “Screen” (depending on your device model). Enable the “Dark mode” toggle to activate the system-wide dark mode, which will automatically change WhatsApp to dark mode.

How to Activate Dark Mode on WhatsApp for iPhone

Activating dark mode on WhatsApp for iPhone is just as simple. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the “Settings” on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on “Display & Brightness.” Select the “Dark” option.

With these three easy steps, you can enjoy the dark mode on WhatsApp for your iPhone.

Now that you have learned how to activate dark mode on WhatsApp for both Android and iPhone devices, you can enjoy a more comfortable and visually pleasing experience while using the app.

Source: TechTudo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the benefits of using dark mode on WhatsApp?

Dark mode on WhatsApp offers benefits such as improved visibility in low-light environments, reduced eye strain, and potential battery savings on devices with OLED screens.

2. Can I activate dark mode on WhatsApp on any Android or iPhone device?

Yes, dark mode can be activated on WhatsApp for both Android and iPhone devices.

3. Can I activate dark mode on WhatsApp using the system-wide dark mode feature on Android?

Yes, if your Android device supports a system-wide dark mode feature, you can enable it to automatically activate dark mode on WhatsApp.

4. Are there any other settings I can customize in WhatsApp?

Yes, WhatsApp offers various settings for customization, including chat wallpapers, notification preferences, and privacy options. These can be accessed through the “Settings” menu in the app.