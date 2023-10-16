Maximizing Customer Experience with WhatsApp Surveys

In the era of social networks, WhatsApp and Twitter have become key platforms for brands to interact with customers. But how can brands make the most out of these networks to improve the Customer Experience automatically? SANDSIV offers some ideas.

WhatsApp has become a global leader in instant messaging and one of the most influential and effective communication channels. As a result, it has great potential for conducting surveys and obtaining meaningful results. Here are some reasons why WhatsApp is one of the best channels for surveys:

Global Reach: WhatsApp is available in 180 countries and supports 60 different languages. With 5 billion downloads on iOS and Android devices, it is the preferred communication channel in over 100 countries.

Real-time Responses: WhatsApp allows the conduct of short, conversational surveys in real-time, providing immediate and valuable insights. This enables the implementation of surveys like Net Promoter Score (NPS), which should not take more than two minutes to complete.

Mobile-Optimized Experience: The mobile nature of WhatsApp ensures that surveys are optimized for consumption on mobile devices. Recent studies have shown that users spend 90% of their mobile device time on dedicated mobile apps.

By leveraging these advantages, brands can maximize the potential of WhatsApp surveys to enhance the Customer Experience. With the global reach of WhatsApp, brands can gather feedback from customers all over the world, enabling them to understand and address the needs and preferences of diverse customer segments. Real-time responses provide immediate insights, allowing brands to quickly identify areas of improvement and take prompt action.

Furthermore, the mobile-optimized experience of WhatsApp ensures that customers can easily participate in surveys using their mobile devices, which are their primary means of communication. This convenience can increase response rates and engagement, leading to more accurate and representative survey results.

In conclusion, WhatsApp offers brands a powerful platform to conduct surveys and enhance the Customer Experience. By effectively utilizing this channel, brands can gather valuable insights and make data-driven decisions that improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

