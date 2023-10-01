How to Disconnect from WhatsApp without Uninstalling It

WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used mobile applications throughout the day. We can spend hours reading and responding to messages from everyone who writes to us, and lose track of time in the process. This can sometimes be bothersome, especially when we receive work-related messages or messages from people we don’t want to read. That’s why it’s best to find a way to avoid being disturbed without uninstalling the application.

Simply silencing group chats would be a good option, but there is a better way to silence everything related to the app and forget that it even exists. Our colleague Iván Torres from CADENA 100 has shared a trick that allows you to disconnect from WhatsApp when you want to take a break from the world and not be aware of the messages you are receiving.

The best option for disconnecting from WhatsApp without uninstalling it is to temporarily disable notifications. This can be done easily accessing the settings of your mobile device. All you have to do is go to the application settings, find WhatsApp, and disable the “notifications” option. This will prevent any alerts from showing up on your screen, providing you with some peace of mind for a while.

However, it is important to note that messages will continue to arrive in the background. When you are ready to receive messages again, you can simply go back to the settings and enable the notifications option. This will cause the WhatsApp icon and the number of accumulated messages to reappear on your screen.

So, if you ever want to disconnect from the constant stream of messages on WhatsApp without completely uninstalling the app, this is a simple and convenient solution. Give it a try and enjoy some undisturbed time.

