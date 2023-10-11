How to Delete a WhatsApp Backup on Your Phone

There are several reasons why you might want to delete a WhatsApp backup on your phone. One of them is the issue of device memory, as not all users have enough memory to keep stored data like messages, photos, and videos for a long time. Another situation where it may be useful to delete a backup is if the app is experiencing glitches or malfunctions.

If you’re using an Android device, here’s how you can delete a WhatsApp backup:

Go to Settings on your phone and search for “Accounts and Backup”. Tap on “Manage accounts” or “Accounts and Backup”, then select “WhatsApp”. Disconnect the automatic backup tapping on “Remove account” or “Disconnect”. Next, access the WhatsApp backups folder in Google Drive. Select the saved WhatsApp backup, tap on the three vertical dots, and choose “Delete backup”.

If you’re using an iPhone, follow these steps to delete a WhatsApp backup:

Open the “Settings” app on your iOS device. Tap on your name at the top of the screen and go to “iCloud”. Scroll down to find “WhatsApp” and uncheck the app’s switch. Go back to the top of the screen and enter “Manage Storage”. Select “WhatsApp Messenger” and choose “Delete Data” to confirm the deletion.

Remember to pause the automatic backup before deleting the files in the cloud and remove access to iCloud for the WhatsApp app.

Deleting unnecessary WhatsApp backups can help free up space on your phone and improve the app’s performance. Just make sure to consider any important data you may need to save before deleting a backup.

Sources: