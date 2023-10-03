How to Delete WhatsApp Status on iPhone and Android

WhatsApp allows users to post photos and videos on their status, which are displayed for 24 hours and then disappear, similar to Instagram or Facebook Stories. However, if you make a mistake, post something accident, or regret sharing a media, you can easily delete a WhatsApp status before the 24-hour period ends. The process is straightforward and similar on both iPhones (iOS) and Android phones.
On iOS, the steps to delete a WhatsApp status are as follows:
- Access the “Updates” tab and open the posted status.
- Swipe up from the arrow at the bottom of the screen (next to the eye symbol indicating the number of views) to bring up the menu.
- Tap on the icon with three dots (“…”) and select the “Delete” option.
- Confirm the action tapping on “Delete 1 status update.”
On Android, the steps are slightly different:
- Go to the “Updates” tab and tap on “My Status” to open the posted status.
- Tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the screen to access the options.
- Select the “Delete” option and confirm the action.
By following these steps, you can easily manage and delete all the statuses you have posted on WhatsApp.
