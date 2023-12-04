New Feature Allows Itaú Bank Customers to Anticipate FGTS Withdrawals via WhatsApp

The Itaú Bank has recently introduced a new digital feature that allows anyone, including non-account holders, to anticipate their FGTS withdrawals through WhatsApp. Previously, individuals could only access their FGTS funds once a year on their birthday month, but with this new feature, they can now anticipate up to seven installments of the amount.

One noteworthy aspect of this new service is that it offers monthly interest rates starting at 1.59%. To take advantage of this feature, users need to access the official FGTS application, grant permission to the financial institution, and add the number (11) 4004-4828 to their phone contacts. Once these steps are complete, they can initiate a chat via WhatsApp on both Android and iPhone devices to make their withdrawal request.

FAQ

1. Who can use this new functionality?

Any person, including non-account holders, can use this feature provided they have the official FGTS application, access to the Itaú Bank, and the WhatsApp application.

2. Can I anticipate more than one installment of my FGTS funds?

Absolutely! With this new feature, you can anticipate up to seven installments of your FGTS funds instead of waiting for the annual withdrawal.

3. What are the interest rates associated with this service?

The monthly interest rates for this service start at 1.59%.

4. Is it necessary to be an Itaú Bank customer to utilize this feature?

No, this feature is available to all individuals, regardless of whether they are account holders at Itaú Bank or not.

5. Are there any additional fees or charges for using this service?

While there may be fees associated with this service, the specific details can be obtained contacting the bank directly.

By introducing this convenient and innovative feature to anticipate FGTS withdrawals via WhatsApp, Itaú Bank is making financial transactions more accessible and efficient for its customers and non-account holders alike. This digital transformation allows individuals to have greater control and flexibility over their FGTS funds, enhancing their overall financial well-being.