How to Add Animated Stickers to Your WhatsApp Status

WhatsApp, known as one of the most popular instant messaging platforms, has evolved since its launch in 2009. It now offers various features, including the ability to send animated stickers during your conversations with friends and family. But did you know that you can also add animated stickers to your WhatsApp status?

The process of attaching stickers to your status is relatively simple. All you need to do is select the image or video you want to share and overlay the sticker of your choice. However, adding animated stickers to your WhatsApp status requires a few additional elements to ensure they don’t remain static.

The great news is that you don’t need to download any third-party apps from untrusted sources, which could potentially compromise the security and protection of your device. Instead, this method relies on having an Instagram account.

So, how does it work? Here are the steps to add animated stickers to your WhatsApp status:

1. Go to your Instagram account and tap on the “Your Story” section.

2. Choose the photo or video to which you want to add animated stickers.

3. Select the Stickers icon and add the sticker of your choice. Adjust its position as desired.

4. Tap on the three dots and select the “Save” option.

5. Open your WhatsApp account, tap on the “Status” option, and then the camera icon.

6. Select the file you saved from Instagram, which should be in video format.

7. Once you’ve completed all the steps, you’ll see that the animated sticker moves and isn’t static.

By following this method, you can enhance your WhatsApp status with engaging and dynamic animated stickers. It’s not only a safer option for your device but also completely free. So, go ahead, get creative, and make your WhatsApp status more expressive than ever!

FAQ:

Q: Do I need to download third-party apps to add animated stickers to my WhatsApp status?

A: No, this method doesn’t require downloading any third-party apps. It utilizes the features of both Instagram and WhatsApp.

Q: Can I add animated stickers to my WhatsApp status without an Instagram account?

A: Unfortunately, this particular method relies on having an Instagram account.

Q: Is adding animated stickers to my WhatsApp status free?

A: Yes, adding animated stickers to your WhatsApp status is completely free of charge.