How to Use WhatsApp’s Temporary Messages Feature

WhatsApp is an incredibly popular messaging app in Spain, with over 35.8 million active users. While many of us use WhatsApp daily, there are still many functions and tools that we may not be aware of. One of the most recent features is the ability to send temporary messages, which disappear from the chat after a certain amount of time.

The temporary messages feature is designed to enhance privacy and security. If you want to ensure that your conversations don’t leave a permanent record, this feature can be quite useful. Whether you’re dealing with sensitive information or simply want to keep your chats temporary, this tool can help.

You can use the temporary messages feature on any device that supports WhatsApp, and it can be applied to both individual chats and group chats, as long as the administrator grants you permission. When using this feature, you have the ability to choose how long the message will last before it disappears. You can choose between 24 hours, seven days, or 90 days, unless you choose to keep the message.

To activate this feature, simply open the WhatsApp app and navigate to the chat or group where you want to send the temporary messages. Tap on the name of the chat or group, and then scroll down until you find the “Temporary Messages” option. Set the desired time duration, and your messages will automatically become temporary. To deactivate this feature, follow the same steps.

In summary, WhatsApp’s temporary messages feature allows users to send messages that will disappear after a certain amount of time. This feature enhances privacy and provides a useful tool for those who want to keep their conversations temporary. Utilizing this feature is simple, and it can be applied to both individual and group chats. By setting the desired time duration, you can ensure that your messages are temporary and do not leave a permanent record.

