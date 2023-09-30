How to Reactivate and Send Instant Video Messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging application that allows us to communicate with friends and family in a quick and simple way. One of the most interesting features of WhatsApp that was recently implemented is the “instant video messages”. These instant video messages are a form of communication where we can send and receive short videos instantly. It means that we can record a video in the moment and send it directly to our contacts.

To better understand, this update works similarly to a voice message, but in this case, it is a video message that is sent in the form of a bubble and can last up to 1 minute. This feature was well-received the users of the platform. However, in recent days, several people noticed that this function was no longer available in their chats. If this is your case, don’t worry, I will explain how you can reactivate the instant video messages.

To reactivate this function is quite easy, just follow the steps below:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Go to the three dots located at the top right corner.

3. Tap on “Settings”.

4. Click on “Chats”.

5. Look for the section “Instant Video Messages”.

6. Enable the option of “Instant Video Messages”.

Once you have done these steps, you will be able to send video messages to all your contacts on the platform.

To send a video message on WhatsApp, it’s a similar process to recording a voice note:

1. Tap quickly on the audio icon, and the camera icon will appear.

2. Once the camera icon appears, get ready to start recording.

3. Hold down the camera button to start recording. The platform will provide a three-second countdown before the video starts.

That’s all you need to do to send video messages to your friends and family. Enjoy this fun and amazing update!

Sources:

– WhatsApp Help Center