WhatsApp introduces passkey feature for enhanced security

WhatsApp has recently implemented a passkey feature in a bid to improve the security of its messaging application. This move allows users to verify their identity when logging into their accounts using an alternative method. The passkeys used WhatsApp are developed Google, meaning this secure access system is only available on Android devices.

Unlike traditional SMS verification codes, passkeys act as a replacement for the verification code sent to a user’s mobile phone. Google has created an encrypted key that verifies the user’s identity through a device such as a mobile phone, PC, or security key. This passkey is stored in the user’s Google account password manager, eliminating the need to remember passwords or input a second code for authentication.

To activate the passkey feature on WhatsApp, users need to ensure they have the latest app update. By accessing the settings menu, selecting “Account,” and then “Access keys,” users can create a passkey and link their WhatsApp number to their Google account. This process enables users to choose their preferred method of unlocking the passkey, such as biometric recognition, a PIN, or a pattern.

By implementing this passkey feature, WhatsApp aims to streamline the login process, offering a more seamless and secure user experience. Once the passkey is set up, users will no longer receive SMS verification codes when installing WhatsApp on a new device or activating it on a different phone.

In summary, WhatsApp has prioritized user security adopting passkeys as an additional layer of protection during the login process. By incorporating Google’s passkey technology, WhatsApp ensures that Android users can access their accounts securely and conveniently.

Definitions:

– Passkey: A method of authentication that replaces SMS verification codes using an encrypted key.

– Biometric recognition: A technology that identifies an individual based on their unique physical or behavioral traits.

– PIN: A personal identification number used to access a device or application.

– Pattern: A series of connected lines or shapes used to unlock a device.

