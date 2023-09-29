WhatsApp Introduces Real Dark Mode: A Guide on How to Use It

WhatsApp, a widely-used messaging service, has recently introduced a new feature called “Real Dark Mode” that offers pure black colors for a more energy-efficient user experience. Unlike the previous dark mode, which displayed dark shades of blue, the real dark mode takes full advantage of OLED technology turning off pixels completely, resulting in deep black colors and reduced battery consumption.

To access the real dark mode on WhatsApp, users need to download the beta version 2.23.20.10 of the app for Android. This can be done visiting the Google Play Store, searching for “WhatsApp,” accessing the app, and scrolling down to find the option to become a beta tester. If this option is not visible, users can follow a provided link to join the beta program.

Once the beta version is downloaded and installed, users can activate the real dark mode navigating to the “Settings” within the app, selecting the “Chats” section, and choosing the “Theme” option. From there, they can select the “Dark” theme, which will enable the real dark mode. The new mode can be distinguished from the old dark mode the deeper black colors it displays.

The real dark mode on WhatsApp not only provides a more visually pleasing experience but also offers benefits such as reduced eye strain and improved battery life. Furthermore, enabling the feature can be particularly useful in managing storage space, as users can activate temporary messages that prevent photos and videos from being permanently stored on their devices. This ensures privacy and helps avoid cluttering up the phone’s memory with unnecessary media files.

WhatsApp continues to introduce new features and tools to enhance user experience. For more information and tips on utilizing the app’s functionalities, users can explore the Depor website’s dedicated section on WhatsApp.

