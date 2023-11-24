WhatsApp Secret Feature: Customize Message Notifications with Profile Pictures

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular online messaging app, is known for its hidden gems and features. One such hidden tool allows users to personalize notifications for received messages, displaying the contact’s profile picture. This trick is exclusively available for Android users.

To change this setting, you need to access the Android settings instead of WhatsApp’s settings. The “Priority Conversations” feature enables you to use your contacts’ profile pictures as notification icons on Android, and it has been available in various versions.

When you mark a conversation as a priority, the operating system highlights these chats in several ways. Firstly, it places message notifications at the top of the list. Additionally, it changes the notification icon, displaying the contact’s profile picture. Moreover, priority notifications canpass “Do Not Disturb” mode restrictions.

FAQ:

Q: How can I activate priority mode on WhatsApp?

A: To mark a conversation as a priority, simply long-press on the notification when you receive a message from one of your favorite contacts. Then, select the “Priority” option and tap “Apply.”

Once you have made the change, you will notice the notification icon now displays your contact’s profile picture instead of the WhatsApp icon. It is important to mention that this change affects conversations across all instant messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and others.

Q: How can I customize other notifications as priority or remove priority from existing ones?

A: To do so, follow these steps:

1. Go to your system settings.

2. Navigate to the “Notifications” section.

3. Access “Conversations.”

4. Here, you will find all the priority and non-priority conversations. Make the desired changes accordingly.

By leveraging this secret WhatsApp feature, users can add a touch of personalization to their message notifications, making the overall messaging experience more enjoyable.

