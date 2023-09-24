The Importance of Using WhatsApp’s Incognito Mode

Social media platforms have become an integral part of our daily lives, allowing us to stay connected with people of interest while engaging in various activities, including work and academics. However, excessive use of these platforms can lead to stress and strain on our eyes, necessitating the need to disconnect occasionally.

Using social media can be exhausting and overwhelming for many individuals, as it requires concentration, time, attention, and can be energetically demanding. It can be frustrating to be bombarded with messages when your contacts notice that you are online or check your last seen status, expecting an immediate response. To avoid such headaches, we have a trick that can help you out.

To activate incognito mode on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps:

Open the WhatsApp application on your phone. Go to the “Settings” section. Select the “Account” option. Among the available options, choose “Privacy”. Choose the “Last Seen” option. In this menu, you can select who can see your last seen status: everyone, nobody, or only selected contacts. Choose the “Nobody” option. Finally, scroll down and tap on “Same as Last Seen”. This will ensure that nobody can see your last seen status or when you are online.

In addition to this, if you desire more privacy, you can disable read receipts, preventing others from knowing if you have read their messages or when you were last online.

WhatsApp also offers interesting features. For instance, the application’s name is derived from the colloquial phrase “What’s up?”, and it was acquired Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion. The platform processes more than 100 billion messages per day, and it has expanded to include voice and video calls. WhatsApp’s “Status” feature allows users to share photos, videos, and text with their contacts for 24 hours before it disappears, similar to the “stories” function on other social media platforms.

Overall, the incognito mode in WhatsApp provides users with the ability to maintain their privacy and avoid the stress associated with constant messaging. So, next time you need a break from the constant messages, turn on the incognito mode and enjoy a more relaxed online experience.

