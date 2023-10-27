Trick-or-Treat Your Smartphone: Get Your Phone in the Halloween Spirit on WhatsApp

Halloween is just around the corner, and for those who enjoy this festive season, they want everything to be in sync with the celebration. If you’re one of them, we have a unique idea to get your smartphone ready for the big night of witches and ghouls. Introducing the Halloween mode, which can be easily activated on WhatsApp. Keep in mind that this is not an automatic process, so before we dive into the tutorial, make sure you have some of your favorite Halloween-themed images ready. You’ll need both a horizontal image and a PNG format image without a background.

When you have your images ready, you can begin the process of activating the Halloween mode on WhatsApp. The first step is to replace the chat wallpaper. Open the WhatsApp application and tap on the three dots located at the top right corner of the screen. Choose the Settings option, then Chats, and finally Wallpaper. You’ll see a default view, click on Change and select My photos. Browse through your images and choose the Halloween image you like to set as your wallpaper. It’s recommended to choose a vertical image to avoid any deformation or cropping. Once you’ve chosen your desired image, tap on Set as wallpaper, and voila!

Now, let’s move on to changing the keyboard background. To do this, open any chat and tap on the text input bar. When the keyboard appears, select the gear icon at the top. A new window will open, where you should choose the Theme option, and then My Themes. Select the Halloween horizontal image you downloaded and adjust it to the default size of your keyboard. Afterward, tap on Next, adjust the brightness if needed, and select Done.

Finally, it’s time to customize the app icon. However, to accomplish this, you’ll need to download an app called Nova Launcher, which is available in the app store. Once you have it installed, open the app and search for the WhatsApp icon. Press and hold it until various options appear. Select Edit, then tap on the logo and choose Photos. Choose the PNG format image you want to use as the icon, and once selected, tap on Done. Now you’re all set and in the mood for the Halloween season!

FAQ:

Q: Can I activate the Halloween mode on WhatsApp automatically?

A: No, the Halloween mode on WhatsApp must be activated manually following the steps provided.

Q: What type of image should I use for the wallpaper?

A: It is recommended to use a vertical image for the wallpaper to avoid distortion or cropping.

Q: Do I need to download any additional apps for customizing the app icon?

A: Yes, you will need to download and install the Nova Launcher app from the app store to customize the WhatsApp app icon.

Q: How do I adjust the size of the Halloween image for the keyboard background?

A: After selecting the Halloween image, you will have the option to adjust its size to fit the default keyboard size.