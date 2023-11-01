New Ways to Ensure Internet Safety for Kids Using WhatsApp

With technology becoming accessible at younger and younger ages, it is no longer surprising to see toddlers sitting with tablets or playing video games on their parents’ smartphones. Children are now becoming adept at using these devices, sometimes even better than their parents.

While the ideal age to give a child their own smartphone ranges from 13 to 16 years old, every child is unique, and the decision ultimately lies with the parents and their level of trust.

Although the internet is a powerful tool that aids in various tasks, it is also a dangerous place where malicious intent can lurk behind any profile or action. Therefore, it is essential to establish basic rules and educate children about the potential dangers before granting them access to smartphones and the internet.

In addition to teaching children about online safety, parents can take advantage of “parental control” features offered numerous apps. These functions and restrictions ensure that minors can use these platforms without encountering certain risks.

WhatsApp, however, does not have a dedicated parental control tool. Nevertheless, there are a few measures parents can apply to make their child’s WhatsApp account as secure and protected as possible.

What measures can be taken to activate “parental mode” in WhatsApp?

One of the first steps is to secure your child’s WhatsApp account so that only they can access it. For example, you can set up fingerprint authentication as a passcode. Simply go to Settings, then Account, Privacy, and Fingerprint lock.

Another important measure is to limit the information that other contacts can see concerning your child’s profile, photos, and status updates. To do this, navigate to Settings, then Account, Privacy, and choose the option for Profile photo, About, and Status. From there, select “My contacts” to ensure that only trusted individuals can access this information.

By taking these precautions, you can protect your underage child from strangers viewing or accessing personal information on WhatsApp. However, it is equally important to educate your child about safe internet practices and responsible content consumption.

FAQ

Q: What is the ideal age for giving a child their own smartphone?

A: The ideal age to give a child their own smartphone typically ranges from 13 to 16 years old, but this can vary depending on individual circumstances and parental discretion.

Q: Can WhatsApp be used with parental control features?

A: While WhatsApp does not have a dedicated parental control tool, parents can apply certain measures to enhance the security and privacy of their child’s account.

Q: How can parents make WhatsApp accounts more secure for their children?

A: Parents can enable features such as fingerprint lock and restrict access to profile information to ensure that only trusted contacts can view their child’s WhatsApp account.