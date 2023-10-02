A Promising Business: LuzIA, the WhatsApp Interface for OpenAI’s GPT

Professor Higes from IE Business School in Madrid had the brilliant idea of creating a user-friendly interface on WhatsApp to make OpenAI’s GPT technology accessible to more people. When OpenAI opened the GPT API in 2023, Higes saw an opportunity and launched LuzIA.

LuzIA quickly gained popularity in Spanish-speaking countries, but it was in Brazil where Higes found the best market. In just over three months, Brazilians asked 215 million questions to LuzIA, which accounted for one-third of all 690 million questions asked. Additionally, there were 33 million audio requests and 2.7 million image generation requests.

The success of LuzIA in Brazil is not surprising considering the high number of WhatsApp users in the country (92% of Brazilians have a WhatsApp account). LuzIA provides a user-friendly interface to access the powers of ChatGPT, one of the platforms behind it.

Impressed the volume of usage, investors contributed approximately $3 million to LuzIA, turning the idea into a company. With 10 employees, LuzIA has planned several launches for the upcoming months. However, Higes has not disclosed how he plans to monetize the platform yet, as the focus for now is on further development and growth.

As LuzIA continues to evolve, it has the potential to revolutionize how people access and interact with AI technology. Its user-friendly interface on WhatsApp brings the power of GPT to the fingertips of users, enabling them to ask questions, request audio, and generate images seamlessly. With the financial backing and a growing team, LuzIA is poised to make a significant impact in the AI industry.

Definitions:

– API (Application Programming Interface): a set of rules and protocols that allows different software applications to communicate with each other.

– GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer): a type of AI model developed OpenAI that uses deep learning to generate human-like text.

Source: Based on source article, no URL provided.