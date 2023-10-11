The Chaos of Boarding Mumbai Trains: Impatient Passengers Push Through Half-Opened Doors

A video shared on Reddit has caught the attention of viewers as it shows the chaos of passengers pushing their way through half-opened doors to board a train in Mumbai. The video depicts a scene of impatient commuters vying for a coveted spot inside the train, with people rushing and pushing each other to get through the narrow opening of the door.

The clip, titled “Automatic door in Mumbai trains,” showcases the struggle of boarding a local train in the city. In the video, a few individuals are seen standing near the door inside the train, while outside there is commotion. As the automatic doors begin to open, passengers forcefully push their way through, disregarding safety and almost climbing on top of each other.

Despite attempts from someone inside the train gesturing for others to slow down, the crowd continues to rush in. Eventually, the door fully opens, and the passengers flood into the train. The video has garnered over 20,000 upvotes within two days of being shared on Reddit.

The comments from Reddit users reflect a mix of astonishment, anxiety, and understanding. Some users express their concern about the daily stress faced commuters in Mumbai, while others acknowledge that taking local trains is often the only practical option for many individuals.

The video highlights the intense pressure exerted on the doors due to the massive crowd, which hinders the proper functioning of the automatic doors. It provides a glimpse into the challenging experience of boarding Mumbai trains, where overcrowding and the rush to get on board can lead to chaotic situations.

Overall, the video serves as a shocking reminder of the struggles faced commuters in Mumbai’s local train system and provokes discussion about the necessity for improved infrastructure and crowd management.

