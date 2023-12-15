Controversy Surrounds Proposed Co-Digester in Waupaca County

A proposed co-digester in Waupaca County has ignited a heated debate among residents about how to handle food waste and ensure a sustainable future for local farms. While some are hopeful about the potential benefits of the co-digester, others remain skeptical and concerned about the environmental and health impacts.

At Brooks Farm, the assistant herd manager, Sydney Howard, sees the co-digester as a necessary step in improving waste management and reducing food waste. The co-digester would utilize manure collected from the farm, as well as waste delivered to the farm. Howard believes that this system would not only help dairy farmers better handle their waste resource but also reduce landfill usage and improve environmental sustainability.

However, some community members, like Laurie Kuntzen, express doubts about the co-digester’s effectiveness. Kuntzen argues that the co-digester would require more cows and tax-funded support, making it an unsustainable model that poses risks to public health and natural resources.

Howard counters these concerns highlighting the potential benefits of the co-digester. She claims that the digester will actually reduce manure odor and improve air quality. By using naturally occurring microbes in the manure, the co-digester would produce renewable natural gas for the community. Additionally, Howard points out that the construction and operation of the co-digester would create job opportunities.

The farm’s partnership with Vanguard Renewables has raised eyebrows, particularly concerning the potential impact on groundwater. Louie Ebling, a resident, fears that the co-digester could harm the county’s groundwater, which could have far-reaching consequences for everyone’s well-being.

Despite the ongoing debate, residents are actively engaging in the decision-making process. A recent town meeting in Lind was quickly adjourned due to overwhelming turnout and concerns about limited space. It is clear that many believe the fate of the entire county should not be left in the hands of just a few individuals.

The town board’s approval is required before Vanguard can proceed with the co-digester’s construction. Supporters at Brooks Farm are hopeful that the plan will be approved soon, enabling them to better manage their manure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As of now, no new date has been set for the rescheduled meeting, but it is evident that the controversy surrounding the proposed co-digester in Waupaca County is far from over.