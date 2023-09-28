How to Watch Community Season 6 Online: Streaming Details

If you’re wondering how to watch Community Season 6 online, we have all the streaming details you need. The final season of this TV series sees the Greendale Community College study group facing new administration rules that split them up. However, they eventually come together to save the day on campus and prepare for new beginnings.

Community Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix, consisting of 13 episodes released in 2015. This season delves deeper into the dynamics of the study group, offering a blend of comedy, emotion, and romance.

The cast of Community Season 6 includes Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry, Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley Bennett, Alison Brie as Annie Edison, Donald Glover as Troy Barnes, Ken Jeong as Ben Chang, Chevy Chase as Pierce Hawthorne, and Jim Rash as Craig Pelton.

To watch Community Season 6 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan, such as the $6.99 per month plan with ads, the $15.49 per month standard plan, or the $19.99 per month premium plan.

3. Enter your email and password to create an account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to suit your preferences. The standard plan with ads provides access to most movies and shows, but displays ads before or during most content. It allows you to watch in Full HD on 2 devices at a time.

The standard ad-free plan provides the same benefits without ads, and also allows you to download content on 2 supported devices. It offers an additional option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The premium plan provides all the features of the standard plan but for 4 supported devices, with content displaying in Ultra HD. You can download content on up to 6 supported devices and have the option to add up to 2 extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of Community Season 6 is as follows: “Greendale’s best worst former study group learns lessons in life and the chemistry of weirdness as it graduates to a momentous ending. Maybe.”

Please note that the streaming services mentioned in this article are subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

