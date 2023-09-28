How to Watch Community Season 5 Online: Streaming Details

Wondering how to watch Community Season 5 online? We have all the streaming details right here. In the penultimate season, Jeff returns to the Greendale Community College and continues to save the day with his gang. The fifth installment includes a member’s death, saving the college, and securing new relationships. Jeff struggles as he turns 40.

Community Season 5 is available to watch via streaming on Netflix. Consisting of 13 episodes, the fifth season of the TV series dives deeper into the dynamics of the Greendale Community College study group. Released in 2014, the installment belongs to the comedy genre but also has emotional and romantic moments.

The cast of Community Season 5 includes Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry, Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley Bennett, Alison Brie as Annie Edison, Donald Glover as Troy Barnes, Ken Jeong as Ben Chang, Chevy Chase as Pierce Hawthorne, and Jim Rash as Craig Pelton.

To watch Community Season 5 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads), $15.49 per month (Standard), or $19.99 per month (Premium).

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides most movies and TV shows but shows ads before or during content. It allows Full HD viewing and streaming on two supported devices at a time. The Standard Plan is ad-free, allows downloading on two devices, and offers an option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan supports four devices at a time, provides Ultra HD content, allows downloading on six devices, and offers the option to add two extra members. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of Community Season 5 is: “Attorney Jeff Winger and his wacky study group are assailed new academic and life challenges in the fifth season of this mischievous sitcom.”

Note: The availability of streaming services may change. The information provided is correct at the time of writing.

