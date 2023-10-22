The Role of Social Media in Shaping South African Community Radio

The digital transformation in South Africa has resulted in a significant increase in internet users over the past decade. South Africans spend a substantial amount of time in front of screens, surpassing other countries. This shift has profound implications for the country’s media landscape, particularly for newsrooms aiming to engage with online audiences.

One notable change is the increasing participation of listeners in media processes. During moments like protests, news outlets often invite individuals at the scene to use platforms like WhatsApp to share firsthand observations, images, and videos. These contributions are verified and incorporated into news coverage. WhatsApp has emerged as the most popular social media platform in South Africa.

The impact of social media on news production and programming was examined through a study of two community radio stations in South Africa’s Western Cape province: Zibonele FM and Bush Radio. These stations have embraced social media platforms like Facebook and X, actively using them to shape content and engage with their young audiences.

Community radio stations play a vital role in South Africa, offering a platform for alternative voices and grassroots organizations. Zibonele FM and Bush Radio stand out for their youth-focused content, multilingual broadcasts, diverse audience segments, and robust use of digital technologies in news production and programming.

The study conducted in-depth interviews with station managers, producers, and journalists at both stations. Social media posts from their X and Facebook accounts, as well as on-air content, were analyzed. The researchers found that young listeners actively participate in the news processes of these stations, particularly when the news is tailored to their communities.

Social media allows these young listeners to hold journalists accountable, leading to improvements in content quality and accuracy. Platforms like WhatsApp enable greater engagement through voice notes, shaping the content production process incorporating diverse voices. Young audiences challenge and question news content, fostering a culture of transparency and trust.

South African community radio faces challenges in terms of limited reach and resources. However, the study suggests that social media can have a significant impact on the future of radio programming and news. It can lead to more interactive and community-driven programming, sustaining community radio’s role as a vital source of alternative voices, diverse perspectives, and local engagement.

