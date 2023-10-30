Argentina Court Bars La Retaguardia from Streaming Trial; Implications for Press Freedom

A Buenos Aires court has issued a ruling prohibiting community news channel La Retaguardia from live streaming a trial for crimes against humanity on its YouTube channel. The request for the ban came from the defense lawyer of Horacio Luis Ferrari, a former navy officer accused of homicide, torture, and kidnapping. Ferrari is currently being tried for crimes committed against approximately 240 victims between 1977 and 1978 at Argentina’s Navy School of Mechanics (ESMA), which was the largest covert torture and extermination center during the country’s last dictatorship.

La Retaguardia has been actively covering Argentina’s dictatorship crimes against humanity for the past two decades and began transmitting the trials on YouTube in 2020 when virtual and hybrid formats were adopted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The channel’s broadcasts have proven invaluable to survivors of the dictatorship’s atrocities, with some identifying their tormentors or kidnappers through the transmissions.

However, the court revoked La Retaguardia’s authorization to stream the ongoing “ESMA VIII” trial from the Zoom meeting during the fourth hearing, prompted a request from defense lawyer Guillermo Jesús Fanego, who is known for his denialist stance on the dictatorship era.

The Code of Criminal Procedure stipulates that the media can be present at any trial upon request, but Article 287 provides a provision for individuals participating in a hearing to request their voice or image to be distorted for security or personal reasons, instead of completely blocking the transmission. La Retaguardia’s founder, Fernando Tebele, argued that their coverage adhered to this provision and that the court’s decision infringed upon press freedom.

The court justified its ruling stating that streaming from the judiciary’s YouTube channel ensures the trial’s public nature. However, there is a crucial distinction between the judiciary’s transmission and La Retaguardia’s coverage. The former only displays the Zoom calls in gallery mode, whereas the latter shows the full image of the defendants, aiding survivors in recognizing their oppressors.

With the ban in place, La Retaguardia can only relay the judiciary’s stream for this specific trial, limited in its ability to choose what to show from a journalistic perspective. Consequently, the channel deems this ruling as an act of censorship, questioning the impact on press freedom in Argentina.

FAQs

1. What is La Retaguardia?

La Retaguardia is a community news channel in Buenos Aires that has been covering Argentina’s dictatorship crimes against humanity for the past 20 years.

2. What is the “ESMA VIII” trial?

The “ESMA VIII” trial refers to the ongoing trial of former navy officer Horacio Luis Ferrari, who is being accused of homicide, torture, and kidnapping during Argentina’s last dictatorship. The trial focuses on crimes committed at the Navy School of Mechanics between 1977 and 1978.

3. How has La Retaguardia’s coverage helped survivors?

La Retaguardia’s coverage has been vital in helping survivors of the dictatorship’s brutality. Some survivors have been able to identify their torturers or kidnappers through the channel’s live transmissions of the trials.

4. Why was La Retaguardia barred from streaming the trial?

The defense lawyer of Horacio Luis Ferrari, accused in the trial, requested the court to ban La Retaguardia from streaming the trial. The lawyer holds denialist views about Argentina’s dictatorship.

5. How does La Retaguardia view the court’s ruling?

La Retaguardia considers the court’s decision as an act of censorship and raises concerns about the impact on press freedom in Argentina. They argue that the ban limits their ability to choose and present the coverage from a journalistic perspective.