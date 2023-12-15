Infobip and Community Collaborate to Revolutionize Mobile Messaging

Summary: Infobip, a leading messaging and engagement platform, has joined forces with Community, a global entertainment brand connection platform, to create an innovative mobile messaging solution. This partnership allows Community to extend its reach globally while granting Infobip enhanced access to the North American market.

Infobip, with its robust infrastructure and expansive network, enables Community to engage with international audiences like never before. By integrating Infobip’s cutting-edge tools, Community can seamlessly incorporate technologies like WhatsApp messaging into its platform.

This collaboration empowers major brands, artists, celebrities, and properties who use Community to connect with their fan bases through personalized mobile messages. The initial launch has already garnered signups from over 100 countries in just 90 minutes.

For Infobip, this partnership signifies a strategic entry into the vast North American market. Simultaneously, Community seizes the opportunity to expand its global presence. Together, they have successfully launched and unlocked a range of capabilities through their technical collaboration.

Josh Rosenheck, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Community, expresses excitement about connecting customers to new audiences across the globe. He emphasizes the value this brings to their existing business and the opportunity to serve international customers seeking innovative ways to scale audience engagement.

Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer of Infobip, shares his enthusiasm for the partnership. He highlights the collaboration as a testament to Infobip’s dedication to enhancing customer engagement and communication experiences worldwide.

Through this strategic collaboration, Infobip and Community are revolutionizing mobile messaging, bringing personalized communication to a global audience. This partnership sets the stage for new heights in audience engagement and expands opportunities for businesses and individuals worldwide.