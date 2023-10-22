Pop Choir: A Community of Singers

Pop Choir, a Melbourne-based singing group, is creating a sense of community and belonging through the power of music. With over 700 members and four branches in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs, the choir provides an inclusive environment for anyone who wants to sing, regardless of their musical background or experience.

The motto of Pop Choir is, “If you can speak, you can sing.” There are no auditions or sheet music, and members sing popular songs from artists like Radiohead, Coldplay, the Beatles, and Lady Gaga. The choir is led Sharon Stokes and her husband Darryl Moulton, who aim to make both the singers and the audience feel good and part of something special.

Pop Choir’s TikTok videos have gained millions of views, showcasing the group’s infectious energy and joy. The choir recently released their first single, “Windows with Smiles,” through music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. The accompanying music video highlights the issue of youth homelessness and features choir member Eleanor Chadwick walking through Melbourne’s CBD before reuniting with the choir.

Chadwick, who suffers from anxiety, expresses how the choir provides a safe space where she can shut off her brain and fully immerse herself in music. It leaves her feeling energized and positive for the whole week. The single was written Moulton five years ago and is a personal reflection on the comfort of coming home to his daughter after seeking treatment for tinnitus.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pop Choir faced challenges when they had to operate online and lost many members due to lockdowns. However, the choir has bounced back and is thriving once again. They have their biggest concert yet scheduled at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda, featuring a band and guest singer Jemma Rix, known for her roles in musicals like Wicked and Frozen.

Pop Choir’s success is a testament to the power of music in creating connections and fostering a sense of belonging. Regardless of their musical abilities, members of the choir come together to share their love for singing and create a vibrant and supportive community.

