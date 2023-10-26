Community Events in Superior and Summit: A Weekend of Fun and Giving Back

Looking for some family-friendly activities this weekend? Look no further! The communities of Superior and Summit have a fantastic lineup of events that promise fun, excitement, and a chance to give back to the community.

On Friday, October 27th, the Superior Public Library is hosting the AODA Community Coalition of Douglas County and the Superior Police Department for a free Drug Take Back event. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can drop off your prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, supplements, pills, and liquids at the library. It’s a great way to safely dispose of any unwanted or expired drugs while promoting a healthier community.

Also happening at the Superior Public Library on Friday is the Bookworm Book Club for Kids at 4 p.m. This month’s featured book is “Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow” Jessica Townsend. Grab a copy of the book and join in on the discussion with fellow young readers. It’s a fantastic opportunity to encourage a love for reading in children.

On Saturday, October 28th, the Barker’s Island Farmers Market in Superior is in full swing from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor. Browse through a wide variety of fresh produce, local crafts, and delicious treats while supporting local farmers and artisans.

For those looking to unwind and find some inner peace, head over to the Superior Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a free chair yoga class. Led instructors from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA, the class is open to people ages 12 and up. Relax, stretch, and rejuvenate during this hour-long session.

If you’re in the Summit area, don’t miss the annual Trunk ‘N Treat event hosted the Tri-Lakes Community Center. Taking place from 1-3 p.m. at 7872 S. County Road A, this family-friendly event invites all ghosts and goblins to trick-or-treat in a safe and festive environment. Decorated vehicles will line the parking lot, offering Halloween treats to excited trick-or-treaters. It’s a wonderful opportunity to create lasting memories with your family.

FAQ:

Q: Can I drop off expired medications at the Drug Take Back event?

A: Yes, the event accepts prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, supplements, pills, and liquids, including expired ones.

Q: Is the chair yoga class suitable for beginners?

A: Absolutely! The class is open to people ages 12 and up and is suitable for individuals of all fitness levels, including beginners.

Q: Is there an entrance fee for the Trunk ‘N Treat event in Summit?

A: No, the event is completely free and open to all families in the community.