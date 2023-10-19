Weekend Activities in Superior

Looking for something to do this weekend in Superior, Wisconsin? Look no further! Here are some exciting events happening in the area.

On Saturday, October 21, head over to the Barker’s Island Farmers Market near the SS Meteor. From 8:45 a.m. to noon, you can browse through a variety of fresh produce, homemade goods, and more. It’s a great opportunity to support local farmers and artisans.

If you’re interested in yoga, the Superior Public Library is hosting a free all-levels yoga class at 10:30 a.m. This class, led instructors from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA, is suitable for people ages 12 and up. It’s a fantastic way to relax and unwind while improving your flexibility and strength.

Later in the day, make your way to the Superior Fire Department headquarters on Tower Ave for their open house from 1-4 p.m. Take a tour of the station, learn about fire safety, and enjoy interactive activities for kids. There will also be a free car seat clinic and door prizes. It’s a fun and educational event for the whole family.

On Saturday evening, if you or someone you know is on a recovery pathway, consider attending the Reclaim Recovery support group. They meet from 5:30-7 p.m. at Suite 9, 2911 Tower Ave. This group provides a welcoming and supportive environment for individuals looking for non-faith based recovery support.

Then, on Sunday, October 22, head over to the Gordon Fire Tower for their open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. This historic tower offers a unique opportunity to climb 100 feet up to the cab and explore the grounds. The event is organized the Friends of the Bird Sanctuary and more information can be found on their Facebook page.

Finally, if you have a loved one dealing with mental health challenges, consider attending the free support group hosted the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The group meets from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing on Winter St. It’s a safe space for family members, partners, and friends to share their experiences and find support.

So, whether you’re looking for some outdoor adventure, relaxation, or a support group, Superior has something for everyone this weekend!

