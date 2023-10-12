Weekend Events in Superior

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Superior? Check out these exciting events!

B-25 Berlin Express Rides

For aviation enthusiasts, the Experimental Aircraft Association’s historic plane collection will be offering rides on the B-25 Berlin Express. From October 13th to 15th, you can experience the thrill of a ride on this iconic plane. The cost per person is $425-$475. To register or find out more information, visit the EAA website.

Barker’s Island Farmers Market

If you’re a fan of fresh produce and local goods, head over to the Barker’s Island Farmers Market. Located near the SS Meteor, the market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 14th. Support local farmers and artisans while enjoying a beautiful morning the lake.

Yellowjacket Family Fun Days

The University of Wisconsin-Superior is hosting the Yellowjacket Family Fun Days on Saturday, October 14th. Bring the whole family to the Lydia Thering Fieldhouse at the Marcovich Wellness Center from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids can participate in various sports activities and games, and even meet members of the UWS women’s hockey and women’s basketball teams. Don’t forget to pick up your autograph card, which includes a coupon for a free scoop of custard from Culver’s in Superior and a free youth ticket to a future Yellowjacket home game.

“Paws for a Cause” Pet Walk

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse is organizing a “Paws for a Cause” pet walk. On Saturday, October 14th, from noon to 4 p.m., join fellow pet lovers and their furry friends at Broadway Park. Wear purple to show your support and bring your dog along for the walk. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 715-392-3136.

Kids Day Halloween Party

The Parkland Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fun Halloween party for kids on Saturday, October 14th. From 1-4 p.m. at 4279 S. Staples Ave, kids can enjoy games, prizes, free food, treats, and even a chance to see fire trucks and gear. Halloween costumes are encouraged, and the event is open to the public.

Don’t miss out on these exciting events happening in Superior this weekend!

Sources:

– EAA, “B-25 Berlin Express Rides”

– Barker’s Island Farmers Market

– University of Wisconsin-Superior, “Yellowjacket Family Fun Days”

– Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, “Paws for a Cause” pet walk

– Parkland Volunteer Fire Department, “Kids Day Halloween Party”