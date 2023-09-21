Upcoming Events in Superior and Solon Springs

Looking for something to do in Superior and Solon Springs this weekend? Check out these upcoming events:

Barker’s Island Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Near the SS Meteor

The Barker’s Island Farmers Market is a great place to find fresh produce and support local farmers. The market is open from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Make sure to stop and check it out!

Food Shelf Benefit and Fall Equinox Festival

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Main Street in Solon Springs

The 14th annual Food Shelf Benefit and Fall Equinox Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street in Solon Springs. This event will feature local crafters, artists, and creative vendors. There will be food, games, music, and more. Don’t miss out on this fun community event!

Wisconsin Point Clean-up

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Lot 1

The Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve are hosting a Wisconsin Point clean-up on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is a community volunteer opportunity to help keep our local area clean. To register, visit the website provided.

Canoe Paddle on Upper St. Croix Lake

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Palmer’s Landing

Celebrate North Country Trails Day and National Public Lands Day with a canoe paddle on Upper St. Croix Lake. Participants will meet at Palmer’s Landing at 10 a.m. for the paddle, followed a potluck lunch and a hike across the Historic Brule-St. Croix Portage Trail. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the beautiful outdoors!

