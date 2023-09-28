Weekend Events in Superior, Wisconsin

This article highlights some of the events happening in Superior, Wisconsin over the weekend. Starting on Saturday, the Barker’s Island Farmers Market will be open from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor. This market is a great opportunity for residents to support local farmers and find fresh produce and other goods.

Also on Saturday, the City of Superior will be hosting the Dream Up! Child Care Workshop and Resource Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Old Post Office. The event is targeted towards current and prospective child care providers. Attendees can expect training on “loose parts” and information on licensing, grant opportunities, and resources. Those who register in advance will receive a free program improvement package valued at $500. Lunch will be provided.

Moving on to Monday, the Superior Public Library will be hosting its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m. This is a fun and creative activity where children can build with Legos and unleash their imagination.

On Tuesday, the Superior Public Library will have a storytime session at 10:30 a.m. This interactive session invites children and their caregivers to listen to stories, do crafts, sing songs, and more. No registration is required for this event.

Additionally, the Superior Public Library will host the Sip and Swipe Cafe, a two-part session for Apple device users, on both Tuesday and Thursday. The sessions will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and aim to help participants learn how to use their devices to access information, connect with others, and gain confidence. Registration is required, and attendees will need to bring their own device.

These events provide opportunities for residents of Superior, Wisconsin to engage in community activities, learn new skills, and enjoy quality time with family and friends.

