Weekend Events in Lakeside and Superior

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these exciting events happening in Lakeside and Superior:

Lakeside: The Old-Brule Heritage Society is hosting an open house at the Davidson Windmill Historical Site on Wisconsin Highway 13. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature a flea market and bake sale. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market will be open from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor. Come and support local farmers and enjoy fresh produce and other goods.

Superior: Join the Clough Island cleanup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To participate, register at the provided link October 6th to receive event updates and a location map. Help keep our community clean and beautiful!

Superior: The Superior Public Library is hosting Crafty Kids from 10 a.m. to noon. Children of all ages can drop in anytime during the two-hour period to make spooky crafts. All supplies are provided, and no registration is required. Let your creativity soar!

Gordon: Explore the northern forests of Wisconsin at the North Woods and Waters of the St. Croix Heritage Area event. Taking place from 1-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Wildlife Area and Bird Sanctuary, the event will feature a presentation on forestry Forester Logan Jones. There will also be live music, poetry, a campfire, a group hike, and a display of regional photos. Don’t miss out on this educational and entertaining event.

Superior: If you’re looking for a recovery-pathway neutral support group, join Reclaim Recovery. The group meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 on the first and third Saturday of each month. This is a laid-back, non-faith-based meeting where you can find support and connection on your recovery journey.

