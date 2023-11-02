Explore Your Local Community Events and Support Charitable Causes!

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Look no further, as we have gathered a list of exciting community events happening near you. From craft fairs to recovery support groups, there’s something for everyone. So, mark your calendars and get ready to have a great time while supporting local causes!

Maple Community Center Bazaar and Bake Sale:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Location: 11037 U.S. Highway 2, Maple

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join us at the Maple Community Center for a delightful Bazaar and Bake Sale. Explore various crafts, enjoy delicious baked goods, and indulge in a scrumptious lunch. Don’t miss out on the chance to support this fantastic event!

Douglas County Historical Society Craft Fair:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Location: 1101 John Ave, Superior

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Discover unique handmade crafts at the Douglas County Historical Society Craft Fair. This event is perfect for craft enthusiasts and those in search of one-of-a-kind gifts. Show your support for local artisans and take home something special!

Douglas County Trader’s Village:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Location: 4700 Tower Ave, Superior

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds for the Douglas County Trader’s Village. Explore a diverse range of products and treasures. From antiques to homemade goods, you never know what treasures you may find. Support local vendors and embark on a shopping adventure!

Crafty Kids Program at Superior Public Library:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Location: Superior Public Library

Time: 10 a.m.

Bring your children to the Crafty Kids Program at the Superior Public Library. They will have a blast making their own troll craft. All supplies will be provided, and no registration is required. Foster your child’s creativity and spend a memorable morning together.

Reclaim Recovery Support Group:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Location: 2911 Tower Ave, Suite 9, Superior

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Join Reclaim Recovery, a supportive and inclusive community. This recovery-pathway neutral support group offers a fun and laid-back environment. Whether you’re seeking support or looking to connect with others, this group welcomes everyone.

Superior Entry Gull Watch Duluth Audobon Society:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Location: Wisconsin Point, Superior

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Embark on a bird-watching adventure with the Duluth Audobon Society at the Superior Entry Gull Watch. Learn about the diverse bird species found in the area and enjoy the beauty of nature. Remember to dress appropriately for the weather and bring some bread for the birds.

FAQ:

Q: Can I attend the Bazaar and Bake Sale without purchasing anything?

A: Absolutely! The event is open to the public, and your presence is appreciated, even if you don’t make a purchase.

Q: Is there an admission fee for the Craft Fair at Douglas County Historical Society?

A: Admission to the Craft Fair is free, so you can explore the various crafts at no cost.

Q: Do I need to register for the Crafty Kids Program at Superior Public Library?

A: No registration is required for the Crafty Kids Program. You can simply show up with your children and enjoy the craft-making session.

Q: Do I have to be part of a specific recovery program to join the Reclaim Recovery group?

A: Not at all! Reclaim Recovery is a recovery-pathway neutral support group that welcomes everyone, regardless of their chosen recovery path.

Q: Can I bring my own binoculars for the Superior Entry Gull Watch?

A: Definitely! Bringing your own binoculars will enhance your bird-watching experience.