Henry Ford Health, Detroit Pistons, and Michigan State University Present Groundbreaking Community Benefits Package for Detroit Development

In a historic move, Henry Ford Health, the Detroit Pistons organization, and Michigan State University unveiled a groundbreaking Community Benefits package for their planned $3 billion collaborative development in Detroit’s New Center. The package promises to deliver significant financial contributions and specially targeted spending to benefit the local community.

While the specifics of the package are subject to approval, the development partners estimate that it will include approximately $100 million in new direct financial contributions and over $600 million in overall value. This package far exceeds any previous Community Benefits offerings in the history of Detroit.

The proposed package aims to address the needs and requests of the community. Out of the 155 requests made the Neighborhood Advisory Council (NAC), the package includes 82, highlighting the partners’ commitment to fulfilling community demands. However, some residents expressed concerns that certain requests were not addressed or included unnecessary items.

The Community Benefits package will offer various initiatives to benefit the community. These include providing 5 acres of green space near the hospital, allocating $100 million of spending towards disadvantaged and Detroit-based businesses, and reserving 20% of the 662 apartments as “affordable housing.” Additionally, the package includes provisions such as accepting Section 8 housing vouchers for the affordable units, awarding 50 free tuition scholarships to local high school seniors, and providing $15 million to the Ruth Ellis Center to support at-risk LGBTQ+ youth.

Furthermore, the package emphasizes the importance of job creation and promoting local businesses. It prioritizes hiring Detroit residents for job opportunities and outlines plans for potentially redeveloping the old Fairbanks Elementary School building. The partners also intend to devise strategies to support and promote local businesses near the development.

Before final approval, the Community Benefits package will undergo further negotiations and discussions led the NAC. The package holds the potential to bring significant positive change to the community and contribute to the overall growth and development of Detroit.